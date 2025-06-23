Commanders rookie CB turning heads during offseason
Washington Commanders rookie cornerback Trey Amos is off to a great start since being chosen in the second round of April's draft.
Amos is competing for a starting spot for the Commanders this offseason, and he is on the right track to get a significant amount of playing time in his rookie year.
Bleacher Report writer Damian Parson highlighted Amos as one of five rookies trending in the right direction.
Amos could be Commanders rookie starter
"Amos took advantage of veteran corner Marshon Lattimore's absence at OTAs, showcasing his coverage skills and confident demeanor. The hype for Amos is growing, and this clip of him undercutting Deebo Samuel to force an incompletion only fans the flames," Parson wrote.
"This is the test the rookie needs to prove himself a bona fide starter in Dan Quinn's defense. The latter's defensive scheme has produced big seasons for playmaking cornerbacks like Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland.
"Amos is another instinctive cornerback who accounted for four interceptions and 25 pass breakups in college. He will have every opportunity to increase his ball production in this defense.
"The Commanders highly coveted Amos and were thrilled when he fell to them in Round 2. His performance from the first practice to now has impressed the coaches, and a strong training camp should only solidify him as their 2025 starter opposite Lattimore."
Amos is already getting a lot of buzz and the team hasn't even played a game yet.
If Amos can continue to play at a high level during the season, the Commanders might be able to move forward to the Super Bowl after getting all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season.
Amos is set to report to Commanders training camp on July 18, when all rookies arrive at the practice facility.
