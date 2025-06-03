Commanders rookie turning heads at OTAs
The Washington Commanders are getting better over the course of OTAs.
One player in particular, rookie cornerback Trey Amos, is making quite the impression.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Amos as one of eight early steals from this year's rookie class.
Amos turning heads in OTAs
"Trey Amos' inclusion to the Washington Commanders' lineup has the chance to serve two purposes in the team's secondary," Sobleski wrote.
"First, he can bookend last year's acquisition of Marshon Lattimore or outright serve as the team's top outside corner depending on whether the veteran stays healthy. This year's 61st overall pick doesn't look overwhelmed when facing Washington's top wide receivers during organized team activities.
"Amos, who the Commanders considered taking with their first-round pick, held his own against several of the team's veterans," Zach Selby of the team's official site wrote. "In one of his more impressive plays, he managed to stay upright after his feet got tangled with Michael Gallup and got under a tipped pass for an interception on the second play of the drill. He nearly got a second one later in the day while working against Luke McCaffrey and kept up with Deebo Samuel when lined up against him."
"Second, Amos' presence should push Mike Sainristil to his more natural position of playing over the slot.
"Although general manager Adam Peters said Amos is an all-around cornerback, the Commanders primarily view him as a perimeter defender," Selby added. "As shown during his reps against Samuel, his large frame allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage with bigger receivers. Amos still has months before he is ready to be a regular defensive contributor, but he's off to a good start."
Amos and the Commanders are continuing to work through OTAs before the mandatory minicamp next week.
