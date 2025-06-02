Jayden Daniels sends strong statement regarding Commanders primetime games
OTAs are fully underway for the Washington Commanders as they begin their quest for a Super Bowl run in 2025.
Last season, the Commanders were one of the NFL's biggest surprises after reaching the NFC Championship game, but they will be looking to take the next step after retooling their roster this offseason.
Outside of a reshaped roster, there is another glaring difference between last year's team and this year's team: hype.
The Commanders enter 2025 as one of the most hyped teams after their spectacular run last season, and with that, they will face plenty of high-profile matchups where the spotlight will be on them.
With added attention through primetime games, the Commanders will have added pressure, and they will have to combat that by continuing to maintain their composure when the lights are brightest. Even with the added pressure of more primetime matchups, Jayden Daniels reiterated that the status quo will remain the same.
“I think that mantra still stands [Anybody. Anywhere. Anytime]," Daniels said, referencing head coach Dan Quinn's slogan. "I don’t think we are looking at it as a play Monday night or Sunday night. We are looking at it as we are playing this opponent Sunday, Monday, doesn’t matter if we are playing on Tuesday, Wednesday, we are just going out there playing football.”
The culture has changed in Washington, and that couldn't be more evident than Daniels' statement. They don't care when games are getting played as long as they are winning football games.
The Commanders will have to prove that this is the case as they have five primetime games with a couple of other important games, including an international matchup against the Miami Dolphins and a Christmas Day contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
Washington has what it takes to perform well in their primetime matchups, but it will be a challenge considering they are now a team being hunted rather than doing the hunting, regardless of Quinn stating the opposite.
