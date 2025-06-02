Commanders connected to potential blockbuster move on defense
Ever since it was made public knowledge that defensive back Jalen Ramsey will likely be on the move this offseason, the Washington Commanders have been part of the conversation.
Ramsey isn't the only veteran defender who might be moving and is being connected with the Commanders, as the team has become a popular location for those looking to project player movement.
In the case of Jalen Ramsey, however, one analyst doesn't even have Washington on the short list of teams he may end up with.
"Another high-profile Dolphins veteran whose age and salary could result in a summer split, Ramsey has reportedly been anticipating an exit for a while, despite just signing a $72 million extension last September. He might soon get his wish of a clean slate, as Miami can save close to $10 million by trading the cornerback after June 1 as opposed to losing $8.5 million by dealing the former Los Angeles Rams star prior to June 1. All signs point to Ramsey playing elsewhere in 2025," says CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin as he examined potential post-June 1st moves.
Instead of the Commanders, Benjamin has tabbed the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams as the three teams most likely to land Ramsey.
Ramsey previously played for the Rams, and many have expected he may end up back there. If he does, then Washington wouldn't see the defender until the postseason at the earliest. If he ends up with either the Raiders or Falcons, however, then the Commanders will have to face him earlier than they would if he stayed with the Miami Dolphins.
Washington 'visits' the Dolpins in Week 11, in the NFL's first ever regular season contest in Spain.
