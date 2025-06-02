Wild Commanders trade proposal sends Falcons offensive star to Jayden Daniels
Trades always get a lot of attention in the NFL, and the Washington Commanders have been at the center of some doozies.
Earlier today, we looked at the worst trade the Commanders have made in the past 10 years, according to Bleacher Report, and it turns out the same publication has a trade idea that sounds at least better than that one.
We're not sure how much Adam Peters would actually consider adding yet another tight end to his roster in Washington, but if he does B/R thinks it could be Atlanta Falcons player, Kyle Pitts.
Of course, the team has been linked to other tight end trade talks this offseason, but in this latest trade proposal, the publication presents an idea where the Commanders get Pitts and the Falcons get a 2026 third-round pick, along with a 2027 third-round pick.
"Last season, tight end Zach Ertz ranked second among Commanders pass-catchers with 66 receptions, 654 yards and seven touchdowns. Washington re-signed him to a one-year deal this offseason and has 2024 second-round pick Ben Sinnott at the position. Yet, adding Pitts could still make plenty of sense," B/R says.
They go on to cite the age of starter Zach Ertz leading to the logical conclusion that he is not a longterm option for Washington. In addition to Sinnott, entering his second season, the addition of Pitts would give the Commanders a solid duo at the position that could help quarterback Jayden Daniels play at the highest level for years to come.
Furthermore, the article reads, "Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could have a lot of fun scheming up mismatches with Pitts, Sinnott, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in the passing game."
While that is all true, Samuel is only under contract for the year and the team still needs to pay star receiver Terry McLaurin before it goes making any other splash moves.
Given that Pitts is playing on his fifth-year option in 2025 and would need a new contract himself, sending two third round picks in exchange for a player who may not be on the roster by the time the first one is spent seems a bit steep. It also sounds out of character for Peters.
Ertz may not be a longterm solution, but he's a 2025 one, and as far as Pitts' future with the Commanders, the only thing that is guaranteed is the same amount of time. So if you're asking us if two third round picks is worth adding a player at the risk of watching both of your picks spent while he's with another team in 2026 and 2027, we'd say no to that proposition pretty quickly.
