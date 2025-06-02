Why one new Commanders duo has analysts buzzing this offseason
We got our first glimpse of the new Washington Commanders duo of quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Deebo Samuel last week as the team kicked off the third phase of their offseason program.
Early on in the 7-on-7 drill we got to witness, the Commanders' quarterback dialed up a deep shot to Samuel down the right sideline and dropped the ball right over cornerback Jonathan Jones where only Samuel could make a play on it.
The pass ultimately hit the turf, unfortunately, as it sailed just outside the reach of Samuel. However, when you remember that is what this time of year is for, dialing in those nuances of the game, it opens up a whole world of possibilities for the newest star duo in Washington, and is part of the reason Isaiah Stanback said on Good Morning Football Monday morning he can't wait to see the two in action.
"You have Kliff Kingsbury with Jayden Daniels throwing the ball to not only 'Scary' Terry, but some dude they just added by the name of Deebo. Deebo Samuel and Jayden Daniels. I cannot wait to see this," Stanback said. "Not only because I get a chance to watch a lot of NFC East, but these two are going to be a problem. You got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league...We know how much of a threat Scary Terry is down the field. When you have to respect Scary Terry down the field and you have one of the best yac yards, yards after catch, receivers in the game in Deebo Samuel working underneath, that is going to be a problem."
In his first season as an NFL quarterback Daniels completed nearly 70 percent of his pass attempts, threw for over 3,500 yards, and completed 25 touchdown passes compared to just nine interceptions. And he did with McLaurin and a rotating cast of second receivers who changed based on the situation and opponent.
With Samuel now on the roster, Stanback envisions a conflict of the classic variety for opposing defenses in 2025.
"So you either have to back your safeties off and worry about Terry McLaurin going down the field, or you have Deebo Samuel with a super creative offensive coordinator in Kliff Kingsbury getting him the ball underneath with the ability to work on either nickelbacks, second corners, or linebackers," he says, diagraming the issue defensive coordinators are about to face.
Add in the knowledge that Washington is willing to send Samuel deep as well, and it complicates things even more.
Because of it, the receiver whom some consider the Commanders having overpaid for by sending the San Francisco 49ers a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is the one Stanback can't wait to see in action with his new quarterback this season.
"Deebo Samuel is going to have one heck of a season with the Washington Commanders, not only because of who the offensive coordinator is, but because Jayden is highly accurate and he's going to be able to place the ball wherever he wants."
