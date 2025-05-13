Commanders rookie wide receiver could compete for starter snaps
The Washington Commanders had five selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, and while Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. and Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos headline the class, there's one player from Day 3 who could also make an impact.
Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane may not have been the strongest prospect in this year's class, but the Commanders could have a gem in the No. 128 overall pick.
ESPN insider Field Yates named Lane as a player to watch ahead of the season for the Commanders.
Lane could have potential for Commanders
"While Lane will have a chance to earn receiver snaps for Washington, what most excites me about his early impact is in the kicking game," Yates wrote.
"Lane is arguably the best punt returner in the draft class. Back in 2021, he averaged 15.5 yards per return, second best in FBS. He's shifty and instinctive, and he can flat-out fly. Olamide Zaccheaus handled the highest number of punt returns for the Commanders in 2024 but signed with the Bears this offseason. Lane should help pile up hidden yards."
With Dyami Brown gone, Lane will compete for those WR3 snaps with last year's third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, Noah Brown and Michael Gallup. It will be hard to crack that rotation, but Lane has a decent amount of upside, and he'll thrive as a punt returner, but offense may be a bit of a challenge.
