Commanders’ Josh Conerly Jr. focused on the learning curve at minicamp
The Washington Commanders welcomed their 2025 draft class to the field this weekend, as rookie minicamp opened at the team’s training facility.
Offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. stepped onto the grass for Day 2 of rookie minicamp as a Commander, an early milestone in what he hopes will be a long NFL journey.
The Commanders have high expectations for their young prospects, and minicamp offered a fast-paced introduction to the league’s demands. Conerly Jr., known for his athleticism and football IQ coming out of Oregon, is already focused on absorbing as much as possible.
“Really just get out here and work a smaller group of guys, so get to know them as best as I can and then obviously just take all the coaching that I can and absorb that and put it into my play.”
Washington fans watching Conerly will be excited by how much the moment means to the rookie. Conerly shared how this day felt to him.
“Well, the helmet felt great, so I mean it was pretty unreal and it's really just a dream come true, know what I mean?”
Even with the excitement, Conerly is locked in on the learning curve ahead of transitioning from Oregon to the NFL.
“Really that you do have to know your stuff and know it fast, so that's the only way you're going to get out there.”
With that attitude and approach, the rookie lineman has taken a promising first step in his new NFL home. Rookie mini-camp is where NFL careers begin, and for Conerly Jr., he's determined to be successful.
