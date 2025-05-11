Gabe Taylor speaks following rookie minicamp with Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders had several names participating in their annual rookie minicamp this year.
Outside of the five Commanders' draft picks, however, there may not have been a bigger one than that of Gabriel Taylor, brother of late Washington legend Sean Taylor.
"I had to take a moment, take a deep breath when I just looked at the helmet," Taylor said following his experience suiting up for Washington, the same team his brother played for and became a legend with before his life was tragically cut short. "Just watching the Redskins - Commanders - all my life, you know, I could have went somewhere else, but I chose here for a reason and you know, hopefully I get to put it on again and continue forward."
The decision to come to the Commanders' camp wasn't taken lightly by Taylor, and it wasn't something he just jumped into without giving it some thought and some prayer. After experiencing it, however, he says he knows it was the best move for him to make.
It meant everything. You know, my dad was like, 'I want you to go to the Commanders. I want you to go to Commanders so bad,' and so, you know, I really wanted to come here too, and I was thinking about it for like a couple of days. That's why I didn't say nothing after the draft, I really wantde to pray on it and I think I made the right decision," he shared.
It was certainly an emotional weekend for Taylor, who felt moved by seeing his brother's jersey and number on the wall in the team's facilities, and says he knows he made Sean proud with his performance.
And, of course, there was the business side to things as well. Taylor wasn't here to just honor the memory of his brother, but to put in work and prove to Washington he deserves another opportunity to wear the colors.
Asked what stood out to him from his football experience, Taylor said, "Communication, you know, the only way the defense can work is communication. And you gotta know the playbook, and so just having time with these guys and see how they want to go with the game and how they approach the game is really awesome to me, and I like this team effort."
Taylor knows that with his name and lineage comes expectations, but he also knows he's not his brother. "All I gotta do is just be me, you know, I think I'm a pretty good player. All I gotta do is just be me, be confident, be vocal, and come out here and then get everybody lined up so we all can play."
The Commanders have some time to determine if Taylor did enough to be brought back during OTAs or even training camp. Regardless of what happens next, however, Taylor and his family will forever have this past weekend to look back on and know they approached it the right way, and that Gabe, like Sean, put his best foot forward every time he stepped onto the field.
