The unexpected connection between the Commanders and Ole Miss
The Washington Commanders drafted cornerback Trey Amos out of the Ole Miss Rebels program this year, but it turns out that isn't the only connection between the two programs.
While Amos is hard at work ensuring he'll be able to positively contribute to the Commanders in his rookie season, one of his former teammates is looking to leverage the NFL franchise's resources for some development as well.
According to Ole Miss Rebels On SI, receiver Cayden Lee has been working out with Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels this offseason.
READ MORE: Commanders sign rookie camp tryout player to the 90-man roster
The receiver shared a clip of he and Daniels working out this offseason with more than one comment pointing out the potential for the two to link up later in the NFL.
Daniels is the NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and many expect he'll enter the MVP conversation in his second year, looking to join the likes of Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), and Kurt Warner (St. Louis Rams) as quarterbacks who won the award in their second season.
Lee, meanwhile, is entering his third season with the Rebels and his coming off his best year in 2024 when he caught 57 passes for 874 yards and two touchdowns from now New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"I feel like that just speaks on my work ethic and offseason stuff I've done, training and preparation I've done for my body," Lee said via On SI.
"Honestly, I expect nothing less from myself, and I know that going forward, I'm going to continue to do the same thing and just grow and keep trying to improve my game at all levels."
Lee reportedly measures just below six feet tall and runs a projected 4.32 40 according to draftscout.com.
After passing for just over 3,500 yards in his rookie year, Daniels sits just over 1,500 yards away from setting an NFL record for the most passing yards by a quarterback in his first two years. That mark is currently held by Mahomes who threw for just over 5,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons combined.
If Washington wins just three games in 2025, Daniels will surpass former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino for the most wins by a quarterback in his first two NFL seasons, both stats according to stathead.com.
READ MORE: Commanders should have drafted Chiefs WR instead
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR pair ranked among best in NFL
• Commanders linked to former No. 1 overall pick in free agency
• One Commanders undrafted rookie already predicted to make 53-man roster
• How to keep track of Commanders' 2025 schedule information