Commanders running backs bring unique look to upcoming season
The Washington Commanders are going into the 2025 season with a very different look on offense.
The Commanders should have a different backfield going into the season, with Austin Ekeler leading the way alongside rookie Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt. CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin emphasized how different Washington's running game would be and how that changes things for the Commanders as a whole.
"A year after Jayden Daniels set the NFL on fire with effortless dual-threat magic, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year may be required to do even more for Washington's offensive attack," Benjamin wrote.
"That's because the solid, if unspectacular, bludgeon of the Commanders backfield is now gone, with Brian Robinson Jr. shipped to San Francisco. The move may pay off immediately if youngsters like Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr. can translate their burst to real games against real defenses. Otherwise, only an aging Austin Ekeler is left to headline the ground game alongside Daniels. Maybe Deebo Samuel will be deployed creatively as the new Swiss Army knife. Either way, the pressure is on Daniels to meet such lofty expectations."
Commanders have different run game
The Commanders may need a couple of games to get their running game right, but there is a lot of confidence from the rest of the offense and coaching staff with their guys on the ground.
Ekeler and Croskey-Merritt will likely split carries to start the season, but as the year goes on, don't be surprised if the latter ends up becoming the Commanders bellcow. Ekeler should primarily be used for passing downs and pass protection, while McNichols could be used as a goal-line back.
The Commanders will kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 7 when they take on the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
