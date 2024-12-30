Commanders Safety Jeremy Reaves Won Twice on Sunday Night
LANDOVER, Md. -- You've all heard the saying 'more than a game', but when playoff seeding is on the line the way it was on Sunday night when the Washington Commanders hosted the Atlanta Falcons, it is easy to lose sight of that.
Safety Jeremy Reaves, however, never loses sight of that. Because as much as he loves playing football for the Commanders, he knows how important it is to have good people around you and to appreciate them.
So, with his team in the playoffs, Reaves could find no better way to celebrate his good fortune with Washington than by committing himself to someone he says has been there for him through all of his ups and downs since they became a couple.
"She’s just been that good thing in my life, man. Like, you know, you can tell a lot about somebody when you’re going through the worst and how they handle that. And I was going through the worst last year, coming off my [torn] ACL, couldn’t do anything, couldn’t be my own man. You know, she was a crutch there when I couldn’t do it myself," Reaves said of fiance Mikaela Worley. "It stood out to me. I’ve known her for years. I’ve known her since we were in high school. We’re from the same area. She played in the Sun-Belt [Conference] volleyball, and I played in the Sun-Belt [Conference] football. I’ve known her forever; it was only right.”
Reaves celebrated his team's victory and his personal one in the locker room with teammates, coaches, and even media members who have grown fond of the man they've covered through his journey from undrafted free-agent to All-Pro to the injured player to his comeback. Because through all of those labels, Reaves has always been the type of player who can remind even the most detached reporter that this game is played by people.
As he put it, he clinched two things on Sunday night. And, of course, we had to ask him about the professional side of things as well.
“Showing up every day and going to work. Man, it’s been an awesome feeling to just be on the other
side of things. You know, I’ve kind of weathered up a storm here, and just to be on this side of it
is a blessing,” he said.
It is the blessing that keeps on giving, and for Washington, it means at least one more game after the regular season ends.
For Reaves' personal life, we hope it means a lifetime of happiness and love between him and Mikaela, and we can't wait to cover every moment he allows us to, for as long as we all get to.
Congratulations, Jeremy and Mikaela, from everyone at CommanderGameday.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card
• Mistakes Piling Up As Commanders Trail Falcons 17-7 at Halftime
• NFL Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Win vs. Falcons?