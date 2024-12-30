Commanders Clinch Playoff Berth After Beating Falcons
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after a 30-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 17.
The Commanders were up 24-17 with two minutes to go, but they surrendered a touchdown on 4th & goal from 11 yards out to tight end Kyle Pitts. Then, after punting back to the Falcons, Atlanta missed a 56-yard field goal from Riley Patterson to take the game to overtime.
The Commanders won the coin toss and Jayden Daniels led a 12-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a two-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz, who landed his second score of the day.
Daniels had a strong day, completing 24 of 36 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 127 yards on the ground on 16 carries.
The win officially puts the Commanders in the playoffs as a Wild Card, and they are currently the No. 6 seed, jumping ahead of the Green Bay Packers, who lost to the Minnesota Vikings earlier today.
The Commanders will finish out the regular season on the road in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys.
