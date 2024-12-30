Commander Country

Commanders vs. Cowboys Week 18 Time Announced

The Washington Commanders face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Here are the details.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading to the postseason after beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 to clinch an NFC Wild Card berth, but they still have one more regular season contest left to go.

The NFL announced its entire Week 18 schedule, and the Commanders are set to play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With no "win and in" scenario needed, the Commanders don't get a primetime slot in Week 18. That has been reserved for the AFC North as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday while the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8 p.m. ET.

The Commanders do have the No. 6 seed to play for next week. A win against the Cowboys would clinch them No. 6, which would set them up for a matchup against either the Los Angeles Rams or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they lose and the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, they will go to No. 7, which means heading to Lincoln Financial Field to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

