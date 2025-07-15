Commanders second-year cornerback named breakout candidate
The Washington Commanders boosted their secondary last year by selecting Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil.
The second-round pick out of Michigan recorded 93 tackles and two interceptions in his first season with the Commanders.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks Sainristil could have a breakout year in 2025.
Sainristil can break out this season
"Mike Sainristil quickly became a key contributor for the Commanders after being selected in the second round of the 2024 draft. The former Michigan standout started 19 games (including playoffs), finishing with 90 regular-season tackles, fourth-most on the team, and making his presence felt in big moments," Austin wrote.
"Sainristil notched 14 pass breakups and two interceptions in the regular season, then added four more breakups and two picks during Washington’s playoff run. Initially deployed as a slot corner, Sainristil shifted outside due to injuries and excelled despite concerns about his size.
"Sainristil’s championship pedigree and playmaking instincts have made him a coaching staff favorite. Heading into his second season, Sainristil is expected to take on a larger leadership role. He should be a cornerstone in Dan Quinn’s revamped defense as the Commanders continue to build around their promising young core."
Sainristil caught some rhythm towards the end of his rookie season, but he has to ensure that he catches on beyond the first year of his career.
The Commanders will rely on Sainristil a little more in his second season, so the defense's success is somewhat dependent on his play.
Sainristil will report to training camp next Tuesday, July 22.
