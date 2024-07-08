Commanders Select New Playmaking Cornerback in 2022 NFL Re-Draft
The 2024 NFL draft is now in the back of everyone's minds now that training camp is just on the horizon. For the majority of teams, they were able to get better in certain areas, but it remains to be seen whether or not first-round picks will live up to their expectations or become one of the dreaded "busts" of his draft class.
Knowing how a player will perform once entering the league is tough to gauge and even when looking back at past draft classes it becomes a humbling experience of sorts for a franchise and fanbase over their selection(s). When looking back at the 2022 first round, 33rd Team decided to re-draft it and has the Washington Commanders drafting on the defensive side of the ball at 16th overall - drafting former Mississippi State and current Cleveland Browns lockdown cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. over their original selection of WR Jahan Dotson.
"Very quietly, Martin Emerson has become a premier cover corner in Cleveland. The 6-foot-2, 201-pounder earned more attention in 2023 as the Browns' defense improved, and Emerson played a big part in that as he became a full-time starter," says 33rd Team. "His length and playmaking are key to the unit, and his presence would have massively aided the Washington Commanders' continued need for help in the secondary."
Hindsight 20/20, yes, the Commanders likely should have looked to the defensive side of the ball here with the 16th overall pick two seasons ago as they have been one of the worst units in the league over that span, specifically when speaking about the backend coverage by the DBs.
Emerson Jr. was drafted in the third round in '22 and likely wasn't thought of as a first-rounder until his most recent season with the Browns where he blossomed becoming a full-time starter. Dotson on the other hand was a highly coveted WR out of Penn State and was thought to come in and immediately provide WR2 level production opposite of Terry McLaurin. Dotson hasn't quite lived up to the hype of being a mid-first rounder, but he has produced over 500 receiving yards and multiple touchdowns despite questionable QB play since arriving on the team.
Dotson still has plenty of time to show his true potential as the #2 wideout in Washington and with the addition of second-overall pick QB Jayden Daniels he will finally (hopefully) have a QB that can be consistent in the passing attack.
