QB Jayden Daniels Washington Commanders MVP, 'Could Have a Stroud-Like Effect'
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will forever be connected as picks No. 1 and 2 in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Similarly, quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers will also be connected like the Commanders and Bears picks this year as they were the top two picks in last year's draft.
Washington is hoping that history repeats itself again because last year's No. 2 quarterback not only had the better season but came away as the clear team MVP in his rookie season.
NFL.com's Eric Edholm predicts Daniels will be the MVP on the Commanders roster, but Williams will not be, in Chicago.
READ MORE: Daniels a 'Must Draft' in Fantasy Football
"Every situation is different, and the Commanders do have a top-tier playmaker in WR Terry McLaurin, who easily could provide the same level of comfort for Daniels as D.J. Moore can for Williams. But if the thinly built Daniels can make it through his first season relatively healthy, I think he has a slightly better chance of being the Commanders’ most important player this season," Edholm says.
"One reason is that Chicago has a stronger all-around roster right now than Washington does. But another reason is that Daniels also figures to be a heavier runner than Williams, which I believe makes Daniels just as much an Offensive Rookie of the Year threat, if not more. If he leads the Commanders to the franchise’s first winning record since 2016, Daniels could have a Stroud-like effect on this franchise. I’m expecting a very encouraging first year from the No. 2 overall pick."
In the days leading to the NFL Draft, and since, we've spoken to several people in media and around the team who believe that even if Washington had the No. 1 overall pick Daniels still would have been the selection.
Regardless of the true feelings about Daniels vs. Williams in April, the vibe around the Commanders and their young quarterback right now is about as positive as it could be.
A Stroud-like performance from Daniels - and Washington for that matter - would send those feeling of joy through the roof and fully reinvigorate the spirit of football in the nation's capital.
READ MORE: How Washington Can Still Help Jayden Daniels
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• The One Commanders Player You 'Must Draft' in Fantasy Football
• No Jamin Davis for Commanders in 2021 NFL Re-Draft
• Receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Terry McLaurin Would 'Mesh Well'
• Maryland Senator Speaks About Stadium Issue