Commanders shockingly named trade destination for Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Washington Commanders have been looking for help on the defense all offseason long.
Now that he has requested a trade, NFL.com writer Eric Edholm listed the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons if he were to be traded.
"The odds of the Cowboys trading a generational defensive talent to an ascending team within the division, with Parsons hypothetically rejoining former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, feel even lower than the chances of Parsons getting traded at all," Edholm wrote.
"It’s almost certainly not happening. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make major sense for the Commanders, who were aggressive this offseason but did not add a true, game-changing defender.
"Parsons and Quinn have a terrific relationship, with the latter overseeing the former in Dallas for three highly productive seasons before Quinn took the head-coaching job in Washington. The Cowboys had a top-10 scoring defense all three seasons they were together, and Parsons became a star under Quinn’s watch.
"The mutual respect is tangible."
Parsons could be traded away from Cowboys
The Commanders should pursue Parsons someday because he's a generational talent. The problem is, that won't happen while he is with the Cowboys.
The good news for Washington fans is the fact that Parsons could leave the NFC East, which means not having to face one of the best defenders in the league as frequently as they do.
There's a good chance Parsons isn't traded at all, much like how Terry McLaurin is unlikely to be traded by the Commanders.
However, the identical trade request and situation could make it to where the team eventually has to move on from Parsons. When that day comes, the Commanders will rejoice and throw a parade if he ends up in the nation's capital.
In the meantime, the Commanders are back on the football field tonight against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
