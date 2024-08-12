WATCH: Washington Commanders Rookie TE Praised for Big Play vs. New York Jets
The Washington Commanders kicked off their preseason this past weekend when they faced off against the New York Jets. The Commanders' starters didn't see a ton of work, but we did see second-overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels for a series where he capped it off with a short rushing touchdown.
The Commanders dropped the game 20-17, but they looked improved and the team was able to get players some solid playing time despite the loss. One of the better plays of the day came from another rookie, second-round draft pick out of Kansas State, tight end Ben Sinnott who took a seam pass from veteran Jeff Driskel 44 yards while carrying would-be tacklers along with him.
The pitch, catch, and run were something of beauty from the second overall tight end taken in the draft. The 6'4" 250-pound tight end staked a claim for earning playing time on this play and rounded out his day catching three passes for 57 yards. Sinnott will likely be sharing tight end duties with veteran Zach Ertz or playing alongside him if and when the Commanders use two tight end sets, but Sinnott's big play on Saturday caught the eye of the media as he was named to Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football Preseason Angry Runs Watch List.
Earning the scepter likely won't come into play until the regular season, but being an honorable mention to a watch list for when it does happen is an honor in itself. Sinnott won't have a problem making the team, but it will be something to keep an eye on when it comes to how much playing time he will receive and how the Commanders want to utilize him in their schemes.
If he keeps up this level of play, Sinnott could see his role expand as the season rolls along and if he keeps running like he did on Saturday, battering defenders for extra yards, he will make a great case to receive the Angry Runs scepter at some point during the season.
