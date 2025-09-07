Commanders smiling after big win vs. Giants in Week 1
The Washington Commanders are sending their fans home happy after a 21-6 win against the NFC East rival New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.
The Commanders played stout defense throughout, denying the Giants of the end zone for 60 minutes to lead them to victory.
The Commanders got scoring going with a touchdown in the first quarter by Jayden Daniels to tight end Zach Ertz. While the Giants responded with a field goal, the Commanders found the end zone again in the second quarter with a six-yard rushing touchdown from seventh-round rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
While the Giants kept themselves in the game with a field goal in the third quarter, the Commanders broke things open as Deebo Samuel ran the ball in from 19 yards out for a touchdown.
Commanders start off season 1-0
The Commanders are getting off to a strong start this season, taking advantage of a new Giants offense trying to get into rhythm.
Since 2020, Washington is 4-2 in season openers, so this is the continuation of a tradition the team is building. In order to keep the momentum going, the Commanders have to figure out how to make things crisper on offense. They scored 21 points, but that number might not be enough to beat better teams around the league in future weeks.
The Commanders have a short week as they travel to Lambeau Field to face off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.
