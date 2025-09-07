How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
The Washington Commanders are set to clash with the New York Giants in an early NFC East battle to kick off the 2025 NFL season. Whether you plan to watch on TV, stream the game from anywhere, or tune in on the radio, we've got you covered with everything you need. Kickoff time, channel details, streaming options, and the best ways to follow every snap live.
Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Game Details
• Matchup: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants
• Date: Sunday, September 7th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium
What channel is Commanders vs Giants on?
The Commanders-Giants game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.
How to stream Commanders vs Giants live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Giants Radio Network (WFAN 101.9FM in New York)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)
Commanders vs Giants betting odds
Odds provided by DraftKings.
• Spread: Commanders -6
• Over/Under: 45.5
• Moneyline: Commanders -278, Giants +225
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Commanders vs Giants preview
The Washington Commanders kick off 2025 with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin leading an explosive offense against a New York Giants team desperate to slow them down. The Commanders are backed by a fierce, veteran defense and are chasing their first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades as they enter this rivalry matchup to prove that last year was no fluke. Expect plenty of fireworks in this NFC East battle that could set the tone for a season of big aspirations.
