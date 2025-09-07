Commander Country

How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time

Don't miss a second of the action! Here's everything you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Caleb Skinner

New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) poses with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024.
New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) poses with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are set to clash with the New York Giants in an early NFC East battle to kick off the 2025 NFL season. Whether you plan to watch on TV, stream the game from anywhere, or tune in on the radio, we've got you covered with everything you need. Kickoff time, channel details, streaming options, and the best ways to follow every snap live.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants Game Details

• Matchup: Washington Commanders vs New York Giants
• Date: Sunday, September 7th
• Kickoff Time: 1:00 PM EST
• Location: Landover, Maryland | Northwest Stadium

Malik Naber
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) in the second half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

What channel is Commanders vs Giants on?

The Commanders-Giants game will air on FOX. Check your local listings for coverage.

How to stream Commanders vs Giants live

Fans can stream the game live on:
• NFL+ (mobile only)
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Commanders Radio Network (BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) in the DMV)
• Giants Radio Network (WFAN 101.9FM in New York)
• SiriusXM NFL Radio (nationwide)

Jayden Daniel
Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Commanders vs Giants betting odds

Odds provided by DraftKings.

• Spread: Commanders -6
• Over/Under: 45.5
• Moneyline: Commanders -278, Giants +225

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Commanders vs Giants preview

The Washington Commanders kick off 2025 with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin leading an explosive offense against a New York Giants team desperate to slow them down. The Commanders are backed by a fierce, veteran defense and are chasing their first Super Bowl appearance in over three decades as they enter this rivalry matchup to prove that last year was no fluke. Expect plenty of fireworks in this NFC East battle that could set the tone for a season of big aspirations.

Caleb Skinner
