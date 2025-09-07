Commanders rookie starts off strong with first NFL touchdown
There was plenty of hype surrounding Washington Commanders rookie running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt this offseason. The last running back taken in the draft was seemingly on his way towards a big role in the offense with the trade of Brian Robinson Jr., but he ended up being listed as the fourth running back on the depth chart entering Week 1's matchup against the New York Giants.
Many questioned why this was the case, but before the team took the field on Sunday afternoon, Chris Rodriguez Jr. was listed as a healthy scratch, paving the way for Croskey-Merritt to see playing time.
It didn't take long for Bill to get going in his first meaningful NFL game, as he found the endzone in the second quarter from six yards out.
Croskey-Merritt Finds End Zone
Croskey-Merritt began taking carries after starter Austin Ekeler and has been able to make the most out of his touches, with the icing on the cake being his first NFL touchdown.
Croskey-Merritt was able to take the ball, bounce it outside, and walk into the endzone with relative ease for the score to put the Commanders up 14-3.
Croskey-Merritt has gotten four touches early here in the first half, taking them for a total of 24 yards and six yards per carry with the score.
Croskey-Merritt looks to have found a solidified spot in the Commanders' offense and will only allow them to continue their dominant ways on that side of the ball. He still has some work to do when it comes to pass blocking and figuring out other nuances of the game, but things seem promising for a guy who almost found himself not drafted in 2025 after an interesting journey through his collegiate career.
READ MORE: How to watch Commanders vs Giants: TV channel, livestream, kickoff time
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 'You just never know': Commanders OC on the team's first big test
• Jayden Daniels has a simple answer for those worried about Commanders
• Dan Quinn gives perfect response to Commanders trying to repeat last year's success
• Commanders coach Dan Quinn explains Jayden Daniels' greatness