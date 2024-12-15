Commander Country

Commanders Squeak Out Win vs. Saints

The Washington Commanders escape the Big Easy with a hard win against the New Orleans Saints.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) points at New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) points at New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading home happy after a 20-19 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 inside Caesars Superdome.

The Commanders nearly blew a 20-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Saints benched Jake Haener for Spencer Rattler and got into a rhythm.

After a pair of field goals, the Commanders allowed a touchdown as time expired to tight end Foster Moreau. The Saints opted to roll the dice and go for the win instead of the tie, but the two-point conversion attempt failed, leading the Commanders to victory.

The Commanders were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 26 of 31 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught both of his team's touchdowns as the Commanders pulled out their ninth win of the season.

The victory gets the Commanders one step closer to the playoffs and clinches the first winning season for the franchise since 2015.

The Commanders will look to earn a playoff spot in Week 16 when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.

