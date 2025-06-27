Commanders squeeze into top 10 in power rankings
The Washington Commanders are going into the upcoming 2025 campaign with a lot of hype.
Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is back for an encore performance, and he's expected to lead the Commanders back to the playoffs once again.
Sportsnaut writer Matt Johnson wrote up a recent power rankings, where the Commanders came in at No. 10.
Commanders in top 10 for power rankings
"The Washington Commanders and quarterback Jayden Daniels were an incredible story last season. However, recent history suggests regression should be expected from sudden breakout teams year-to-year and the 2023-’24 Houston Texans are an example," Johnson wrote.
"Even with the additions of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, the Commanders’ offense might not be as efficient as it was last season and very little was done this offseason to improve Washington’s defense. Washington can still be a playoff contender, but a step back is expected."
The only teams that ranked ahead of the Commanders were the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders have a lot of promise after making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game last season, and the potential to be even better is exciting for the team.
The Commanders will have their rookies report to training camp on July 18, while the veterans come in on July 22.
