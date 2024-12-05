Commanders' Stadium Plans Held Back By Maryland's Request to Washington D.C.
The Washington Commanders are in need of a new stadium. Their current one in Landover, MD, is outdated and the club needs a fresh home to play in. They're exploring building a new stadium, though there are some moving parts.
The club is eyeing the RFK Stadium site as a potential developmental site, though the government is involved. Re-developing the stadium site is the franchise's ticket to getting back into the district and out of Maryland.
The RFK Stadium site shut down in 2019 with the venue slowly being deconstructed. The problem? The government owns the stadium, not the district. Leaders of Maryland have offered the district control, though they did so with a trade in mind. They want two Air National Guard squadron sites, and particularly the one with F-16 fighter jets.
The Washington Post reported on one current holdup the league is dealing with in trying to develop a venue on the stadium site. Maryland wants the club to redevelop the current stadium site while announcing its next site for its venue.
There are many more moving parts beyond those, but those are crucial to the development of the ongoing situation between the league, club, state and district to try and get the franchise into a new, updated home.
For now, the Commanders' focus is on a playoff push as they're well-positioned to earn a wild card bid in the postseason. With Jayden Daniels under center, the team is poised for long-term success, and they've got to invest in building a team and culture around him to become contenders.
