Commanders Confident Heading Into Bye Week
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier after snapping their three-game losing streak in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.
The team's 42-13 win made a statement and has the Commanders back on track going into their Week 14 bye.
Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke about how important it is to go into the bye on a high note.
“That felt amazing, honestly," McLaurin said postgame. "The way we ran the ball at the line of scrimmage, the way we made plays on the perimeter, the way [QB] Jayden [Daniels] extended plays with his legs, the way we finished at the end with the ball in our hands, you know, that’s the standard that we have to live up to. ... And we got to figure out a way to continue to come out the bye week even better and stronger if we want to make a run. So, you know, I know the guys are in there ready to get this little break, but it’s a good, good way to go in there with an emphatic win like that.”
McLaurin and the Commanders will get some much-needed rest this week before preparing for their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Find Unsung Hero in Win vs. Titans
• Commanders Cut Former First-Round Pick Emmanuel Forbes
• Commanders Get Back on Track, Beat Titans