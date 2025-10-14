Commanders could trade for $16 million safety from Bengals
The Washington Commanders are less than a month away from the NFL trade deadline and they could use some help in the secondary.
Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker listed Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Geno Stone as a trade target for the Commanders.
"Since inking a two-year, $14 million deal to join the Bengals, Stone’s play has taken an unimaginably spiral. Among safeties to play 1,000 or more snaps over the last two seasons, Stone’s 56.6 overall PFF grade is the eighth-lowest. However, there have been some reasons for optimism this year, including his 76.2 PFF run-defense grade and 7.7% missed tackle rate," Locker wrote.
"Assuming the Bengals will wave the white flag on their 2025 season, Stone would be a player from which to move on. The pending free agent would look to regain 2023 form on a team like the Commanders and Bills, each of whom ranks 26th or worse in overall PFF grade for safeties."
Stone to the Commanders?
Stone, 26, has started all six games so far this season for the Bengals, recording 37 tackles and a sack for the AFC North squad. His efforts could really benefit a Commanders secondary in need of some playmaking.
Jeremy Reaves has been the team's starting strong safety, and he's done well in his role, but Stone would provide an upgrade at that spot. Reaves has been thrown into the starting lineup as a result of Will Harris' broken leg he suffered back in Week 3, so the Commanders are in need of some help at that position.
There's no guarantee a Stone signing would give the Commanders more help on defense, but adding him could put Washington in a better spot as it tries to compete for a second consecutive playoff spot.
The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for Nov. 4. In the meantime, the Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
