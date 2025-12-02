Commanders get surprising spot in latest NFL power rankings

The Washington Commanders have lost seven consecutive games, but their spot in the power rankings doesn't necessarily reflect that.

NFL.com writer Eric Edholm has the Commanders at No. 23, three spots higher than the previous week.

"Two straight overtime losses won't be salve for a lost season, but it could be an indication that this team will be competitive down the stretch and, with Jayden Daniels expected to return shortly, perhaps capable of winning a few games," Edholm wrote.

"No one chooses to play the role of spoiler, but that's exactly what the Commanders can be, finishing the season with two games against the Eagles sandwiched around one versus the Cowboys. That also can serve another purpose heading into the offseason. The Commanders need to know how close they are to competing.

"With reduced draft capital, they'll be limited in what they can do to upgrade the roster, but if the Commanders show they can compete, it could help shape the offseason plan accordingly. Against Denver, the offensive line did a fairly excellent job, and the receivers made plays, giving the impression that this attack once again can be dangerous in a similar form next season."

READ MORE: Why Dan Quinn is proud of Commanders QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota reacts after the game against the Denver Broncos. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Commanders moving up in NFL power rankings

The teams ranked lower than the Commanders in the power rankings are the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Commanders may be losing in style, but at the end of the day, a loss is still a loss. The Commanders are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention if they don't beat the Vikings on the road in Week 14.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Vikings is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.

READ MORE: Commanders coach defends going for two in overtime

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders star says he found a 'next gear' during injury rehab

• Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected

• Commanders shift focus to future health of Jayden Daniels

• QB coach Tavita Pritchard to exit Commanders to become Stanford HC