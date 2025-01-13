Commanders to Face Lions in Divisional Round
The Washington Commanders are celebrating their first playoff win in 19 years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the Wild Card Round.
The win is the first for Washington's franchise since the 2005 campaign, where the team ironically beat the Bucs on the road.
Now, the Commanders find themselves with another major obstacle, where they take on the 15-2 Detroit Lions on the road.
The Lions have arguably been the best team in the NFL all season as the No. 2 offense in the league.
The only teams that the Lions lost to during the season were the Bucs back in Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills back on Dec. 15.
The last time the Lions and Commanders faced off came back in 2022, where Detroit won 36-27. However, the stakes will be much higher when the two teams meet next weekend with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.
The kickoff time between the Commanders and Lions is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Former Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Scores TD in Packers-Eagles Game
• Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Ready to Rekindle Rivalry With Buccaneers
• Commanders Projected to Reunite Coach Dan Quinn With Another Cowboys Star
• Commanders and Buccaneers Tied 10-10 at Halftime