Commanders to Face Lions in Divisional Round

The Washington Commanders now face the NFC-best Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah during the second half at Ford Field, Sept. 18, 2022. Nfl Washington Commanders At Detroit Lions
Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin runs against Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah during the second half at Ford Field, Sept. 18, 2022.
The Washington Commanders are celebrating their first playoff win in 19 years after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-20 in the Wild Card Round.

The win is the first for Washington's franchise since the 2005 campaign, where the team ironically beat the Bucs on the road.

Now, the Commanders find themselves with another major obstacle, where they take on the 15-2 Detroit Lions on the road.

The Lions have arguably been the best team in the NFL all season as the No. 2 offense in the league.

The only teams that the Lions lost to during the season were the Bucs back in Week 2 and the Buffalo Bills back on Dec. 15.

The last time the Lions and Commanders faced off came back in 2022, where Detroit won 36-27. However, the stakes will be much higher when the two teams meet next weekend with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

The kickoff time between the Commanders and Lions is at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 15.

