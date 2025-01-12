Commander Country

Former Commanders WR Scores TD in Packers-Eagles Game

Washington Commanders fans are seeing one of their former players make an impact for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Washington Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson (1) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the beginning of the season, the Washington Commanders traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft pick swap.

While Dotson didn't have a massive impact for the Eagles sitting behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the depth chart, he is showing up when it matters most in the playoffs.

Dotson scored a touchdown in his playoff debut to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead against the Packers early in the first quarter. Here's a look at the play:

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed in the pocket and was able to scramble for long enough so Dotson could get open in the back of the end zone.

The score marked Dotson's first with the Eagles this season. Dotson had 19 grabs for 216 yards for the Eagles in 17 appearances and seven starts.

Dotson was the No. 16 overall pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was unable to stay in favor of the new regime that came to Washington D.C. during the offseason with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.

It looks as if both sides are content with its side in the trade since it is resulting in playoff production for Philly and a postseason appearance for Washington.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL Analyst Boldly Predicts Commanders' 'First Playoff Win in 19 Years'

° Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Ready to Rekindle Rivalry With Buccaneers

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Gets Candid About Head Coaching Jobs

• Commanders LB Bobby Wagner Shares Advice Before Playoff Game

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News