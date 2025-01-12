Former Commanders WR Scores TD in Packers-Eagles Game
At the beginning of the season, the Washington Commanders traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft pick swap.
While Dotson didn't have a massive impact for the Eagles sitting behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the depth chart, he is showing up when it matters most in the playoffs.
Dotson scored a touchdown in his playoff debut to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead against the Packers early in the first quarter. Here's a look at the play:
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stayed in the pocket and was able to scramble for long enough so Dotson could get open in the back of the end zone.
The score marked Dotson's first with the Eagles this season. Dotson had 19 grabs for 216 yards for the Eagles in 17 appearances and seven starts.
Dotson was the No. 16 overall pick by the Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was unable to stay in favor of the new regime that came to Washington D.C. during the offseason with head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters.
It looks as if both sides are content with its side in the trade since it is resulting in playoff production for Philly and a postseason appearance for Washington.
