Commanders Beat Bucs in Last-Second Playoff Nailbiter
The Washington Commanders are advancing to the Divisional Round after a 23-20 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night inside Raymond James Stadium.
The game came down to the final seconds, where Zane Gonzalez nailed a 37-yard field goal to win it for Washington, clinching its first playoff victory in 19 years.
In the win, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels came through in the clutch once again, throwing for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing for 40 yards. Daniels threw touchdowns to wide receivers Dyami Brown and Terry McLaurin, who both had 89 receiving yards.
For the Bucs, Baker Mayfield had 185 passing yards and two touchdowns. Bucky Irving ran for 77 yards while Mike Evans had 92 receiving yards to lead the way for the Bucs.
The win came due to Washington's ability to stay the course, and the execution of its game plan at a high level has put them three wins away from winning the Super Bowl.
The Commanders will now face the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round next week at Ford Field.
