Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Ready to Rekindle Rivalry With Buccaneers
TAMPA -- The Washington Commanders' Wild Card Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a rematch of sorts on several different levels.
The most obvious one comes in the form of two teams who played each other in Week 1 of the NFL season, with the Buccaneers getting the better of the Commanders.
However, as Tampa Bay has, Washington has gotten better over the course of the year, including the addition of cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who will now rekindle his rivalry with receiver Mike Evans.
For Commanders fans who have seen highlights, heard stories, or even watched games involving Lattimore and Evans, they may feel like they understand the full scope of it.
However, it changes when one of the members of this rivalry is wearing your favorite team's colors like Lattimore now is with Washington.
The cornerback tried to keep the conversation about the team's success leading into the game, but there is certainly an undertone of that competition's past in his words, calling this weekend, "Just another game." While also sharing, "Really, I'm just trying to lock him down. All the other stuff. It is what it is. If it comes, it comes, if it doesn't, I'm just here to help my team win."
Over the years, more often than not, it has indeed come at one point or another. And those incidents have led to ejections and suspensions along with a reputation Lattimore has of stiffling Evans' efforts more often than not–though the receiver has certainly had his wins during the course of the rivalry.
For Lattimore, it isn't about throwing Evans off his game mentally, it's all about making sure his physicality is felt.
"I want to be physical just off the simple fact of what happened, of course, but I want to be physical with anybody. It's just an extra level of it just because of the past and all that," Lattimore says. "But I mean, it is just really just being out there. It ain't really about the mental game with me; it's just how are you going to know I'm here. You know what I'm saying? That's all."
Of course, Evans was also asked about the rivalry, saying, “I’ve just got to be at my best. I’ve got to give my best because he’s a really good player. Obviously, we’ve had a lot of really good matchups. If he’s playing, I look forward to the matchup.”
Lattimore and Evans are indeed playing this weekend. And if history serves as an indicator of the future, it won't take long for the two former division rivals to garner a lot of attention in the game.
