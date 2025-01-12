Commanders Projected to Reunite Coach Dan Quinn With Another Cowboys Star
One of the scarier things in the NFL if you're an opponent of the Washington Commanders is that for as good as they have been, they could get a lot better.
Part of that improvement will continue to come via coaching and leading by Commanders, staff, and veterans like linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Another part of that continuing process to improve a franchise once viewed as near or at the bottom of the league is bringing future free agents to Washington to boost the talent levels of the roster.
According to Pro Football Focus, that's where Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence enters the picture.
"Even as the Commanders surged past all expectations to a playoff berth this season, their defense needs legitimate upgrades across the board. That rings true along the defensive front, where Dante Fowler Jr. will be a free agent and only Dorance Armstrong produced a pass-rush win rate above 11%," says PFF. "Lawrence was sidelined for most of 2024 due to a foot injury, but the 32-year-old was sensational in 2023. A season ago, Lawrence’s 91.0 PFF overall grade was tied for ninth among defensive players with 500 or more snaps. To illustrate how well-rounded Lawrence’s game is, he was one of three players with a 91.0-plus pass-rushing grade and a 79.0-plus run-defense grade. Reuniting with Dan Quinn to beef up the Commanders’ pass rush and run defense would be a perfect fit."
Due to his injury history and age there's a possibility Lawrence's market won't be as robust as he'd like, and that may play into the hands of Commanders general manager Adam Peters who has made an early impression by being aggressive but unwilling to overspend for roster additions in his first year with the franchise.
Of course, the relationship with Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. is going to be a big tipping point in this conversation as more Cowboys let the idea of jumping sides of this classic NFC East Division rivalry was over them.
If Lawrence does become the next Dallas player to jump to Washington its hard to argue that his presence would immediately upgrade the pass rush in 2025 while the team likely looks to continue developing young talent behind him.
