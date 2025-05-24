Commanders urged to make trade with Dolphins for $72 million star
The Washington Commanders have been no stranger to splashy moves and flashy players this offseason.
They traded for Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans and Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, giving the Commanders an offensive lineman and wide receiver to help improve the offense.
The defense hasn't gotten the same kind of love, at least on the trade market, but that could change. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox suggested the Commanders should trade for All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins.
Commanders named trade candidate for Ramsey
"Washington was unquestionably the league's biggest surprise in 2024. Thanks to the culture change sparked by new head coach Dan Quinn, the leadership of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and a massive offseason roster overhaul, the Commanders went from very bad to very good, very quickly," Knox wrote.
"Roughly a year after wrapping a four-win campaign, the Commanders were playing in the NFC Championship Game against the rival Eagles.
"Another deep postseason run is anything but guaranteed, though. Washington won eight of its 12 games by a touchdown or less while playing a fourth-place schedule. This year Washington will face both high expectations and the league's eighth-toughest schedule in terms of 2024 winning percentage (.550).
"If the Commanders hope to exceed expectations in 2025, they could use all the help they can get. And after recording a mere seven interceptions a year ago, Ramsey (24 career picks) would be a terrific defender to target."
Ramsey does bring some risk and is a pricey get on a three-year, $72 million deal, but he could be the missing piece that propels the Commanders to the Super Bowl.
