Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Receives Head Coach Interview Requests From Bears, Saints
The Washington Commanders have reached the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and will face their Week 1 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, from Raymond James Stadium on Sunday Night Football in the Wild Card round.
The Commanders have been a surprise this season under first-year head coach Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. While the defense hasn't quite gotten to where the staff would like it to be, the offense has been miles ahead thanks to Kingsbury's offensive genius and Daniels's electrifying athletic ability at quarterback.
Through the regular season, the Washington offense ranked seventh in overall offense (369.6 ypg), third in rushing offense (154.1 ypg), has the fifth highest scoring offense (28.5 ppg), is fifth in red zone offense (63.4%), and sixth on third down offense (45.6%).
That offensive success has earned Kingsbury opportunities to return to head coaching with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints having requested to interview the coach for their current openings.
Kingsbury cut his teeth at the collegiate level as an offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders for six seasons and eventually making the jump to the NFL, coaching the Arizona Cardinals for four seasons.
Following his stint in Arizona, Kingsbury returned to the collegiate level as a senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans before accepting the coordinator position under Quinn with the Commanders this offseason.
There is no denying that Kingsbury has all the makings of a great coach, but at this point in his career, he likely is looking for a perfect match when it comes to finding his next team with the hopes of avoiding what happened during his first go-around as a head coach in the league.
