Commanders vs. Giants Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants complete their season series.

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) tackles Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) during the second half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images / Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking for a season series sweep of their NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Back in Week 2, the Commanders beat the Giants 21-18 after kicker Austin Seibert knocked down seven field goal attempts, including the game-winner.

Since then, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders offense have been on a tear, emerging as one of the best units in the NFL. Washington has won six of its last seven, including last week after a Hail Mary from Daniels to beat the Chicago Bears.

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the winning ways will continue for Washington, predicting a 30-17 victory.

"This is the second meeting between these two with Washington winning the first meeting 21-18 in the second week of the season. Since then, the Commanders have surged, while the Giants have gone the other way. The Commanders defense is making big strides and Jayden Daniels will be another week removed from the rib injury, which will help the offense. Commanders take it," Prisco writes.

A win would give Washington a sweep for the first time since 2021 against New York.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

