NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Commanders After Hail Mary Win?

The Washington Commanders are 6-2 after Jayden Daniels won the game on a Hail Mary. Where are they in the NFL power rankings?

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are calming down a little bit after Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary helped the team win 18-15 against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr offered some of his insight on the play and moved the Commanders up two spots in his weekly power rankings from No. 6 to 4.

"I did not see a holding call, or at least one that you would unholster the flag for, on that final drive. Sure, by the letter of the law, there was a hand on the back, but this was a coaching issue on Chicago’s part. Washington took advantage. And, I’ll credit Dan Quinn here. People make fun of his Pete Carroll-reminiscent relentless positivity, but boy does that resonate when you’re trying to get into position for a one-in-a-million Hail Mary and you have to do a ton of little things right," Orr writes.

The only teams that were higher in the power rankings than the Commanders were the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

The Commanders will look to crack into the top three this week when they visit the New York Giants.

