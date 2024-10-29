Commanders Fighting Spirit Secures the Win, and Ensures Future Success
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders pulled out one of the most unbelievable plays to happen in recent NFL memory.
Along the lines of 'The Miami Miracle', the way the Commanders sealed their sixth win of the season over the Chicago Bears is one that you were lucky to see live if you did.
We're not trying to be hyperbolic here, but the way Washington won is truly once in a lifetime - or at least once in a career - for most involved with this business. And the reason it happened is our first stash coming out of Week 8.
STASH - 3 THINGS TO KEEP FROM WEEK 8 MOVING INTO WEEK 9
No. 1: ANYTIME
The Commanders dominated their game against the Bears for about 80 percent of the contest. Then, as anyone watching the game unfold, push came to shove and the offense's inability to find the end zone came back to bite them.
Trailing with seconds remaining and one timeout the team had no choice but to either band together and fight to the end of the clock, or roll over and start planning for Week 9.
They picked the first option, and with no time left on the clock quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Noah Brown connected to complete the ultimate 'new era of Washington football' moment we've seen so far.
No. 2: ANYWHERE
Just over a year ago, on the same field - though under a different sponsor name - and against the same opponent, Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves tore his ACL. Immediately, the future of the team captain and First-Team All-Pro specialist came into question.
After living through this win, Reaves shared his emotion about the game, and admitted freely that teams he'd been on previously would not have been able to pull off this weekend's miracle.
It might be the same place, but it's a different environment, and it matters more than we can measure.
No. 3: ANYBODY
Brown, the recipient of the tipped Hail Mary throw, did not have a great game when you look at it with a wide lens.
He was targeted six times but brought in just three of those. Before the final play Brown had just two catches for 21 yards. What made it a 'bad' outing for him wasn't the stat line per se, but the drop he had earlier in the game on an on-target throw after coming wide open against the Chicago zone defense.
Still, when it mattered most, Brown made the biggest play his team needed to.
Additionally, though not credited with it right now, rookie defensive tackle Johnny Newton got his first NFL sack and his first professional takeaway in this weekend's win.
After starting his pro career needing foot surgery and missing large chunks of time in the preseason and training camp period, Newton has been through and worked through plenty to get himself on the field. And it just goes to show that it doesn't matter which Washington player makes the play, as long as the play gets made.
TRASH - 3 THINGS TO LEAVE BEHIND FROM WEEK 8 MOVING INTO WEEK 9
No. 1: LAUNDRY SERVICE
The Commanders were actually outpaced in the penalty department by three flags and Chicago paid out twice as many penalty yards.
Still, its hard to come away from the game not anxious about the several flags drawn - even if the officials were calling it pretty tight - that cost the team yards and even scoring opportunities.
What makes those moments a little more anxiety-inducing is the fact that flags are what largely cost Washington touchdowns against the New York Giants in Week 2.
No. 2: LT INSTABILITY
This isn't so much a thing the team can directly control, but it certainly falls into the category of things we don't want to see moving forward.
Rookie tackle Brandon Coleman missed the game with a concussion and may miss another depending on how his recovery is progressing.
Veteran Cornelius Lucas started the game against the Bears but left with an ankle injury and was seen wearing a boot on the affected foot after the game.
Trent Scott came in and as you'd expect from a third option at one of the most critical positions it was an up-and-down experience. As much as Scott has played, it would provide much more confidence heading into MetLife Stadium if either Lucas or Coleman is capable of playing next Sunday.
No. 3: RED ZONE INEFFICIENCY
The Commanders entered the red zone three times on Sunday against Chicago. They scored nine points in those trips.
Fortunately, a win ultimately resulted, but we're coming out of this experience the same way we did the last time we saw this kind of red zone struggle in Week 2 against the Giants, wanting and needing to see more for sustained success.
