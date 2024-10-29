Commander Country

Commanders Rookie Earns Praise From Coach

Washington Commanders rookie Johnny Newton deserves a lot of credit for the team's win against the Chicago Bears.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton (95) celebrates after a sack during the first quarter ab at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
While the Washington Commanders are celebrating their win after Jayden Daniels' hail mary against the Chicago Bears, there's another rookie on the team worthy of celebrating.

Commanders second-round rookie Johnny Newton has had to step up to the plate with Jonathan Allen out for the year after tearing his pectoral injury, and Dan Quinn gave him some flowers after the game.

"I felt him from three technique. I felt him inside to get the fumble recovery. You guys have heard me say this is coming, and I felt that for him," Quinn said. "So, it was good to see the pressure that he was able to generate from the inside, both over the guard and over the center. So, between him and [DT] Daron [Payne], I really was pleased to see that evolution take place with Johnny. So, I'd say he's the one that that really jumped out to me that it was really cool to see."

Newton had three tackles and three quarterback hits on Caleb Williams in the win. He also had the key fumble recovery in the second half that stopped the Bears from scoring on the 1-yard line, which was a play that proved to be pretty crucial when the game was all done.

If Newton continues to play at this high level, the Commanders shouldn't skip a beat as they make a run towards the postseason in the second half of the year.

