Commanders vs. Saints Prediction Revealed

The Washington Commanders visit the New Orleans Saints for their Week 15 matchup.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) chases during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball as Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) chases during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, and the game could go a long way towards finalizing a playoff spot for the team.

A win for the Commanders would give them their ninth win and secure their first winning season since

CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Commanders will achieve their goal, beating the Saints 30-17 on the road.

"The Commanders come off a bye, while the Saints are coming off a victory over the Giants. But they will be likely be without inured quarterback Derek Carr in this one. That's tough to overcome. They won't be able to against a good Commanders team as Jayden Daniels is healthier after the bye. Commanders take it," Prisco writes.

The Commanders are hoping that they will be able to prevail in the matchup, especially with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels returning to the state where he established himself at LSU.

A win would do a lot of good for the Commanders, and their situation on paper this week has them lined up for a very successful Week 15. They just need to go out and execute.

