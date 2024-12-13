Commanders vs. Saints Prediction Revealed
The Washington Commanders have a Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome, and the game could go a long way towards finalizing a playoff spot for the team.
A win for the Commanders would give them their ninth win and secure their first winning season since
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco believes the Commanders will achieve their goal, beating the Saints 30-17 on the road.
"The Commanders come off a bye, while the Saints are coming off a victory over the Giants. But they will be likely be without inured quarterback Derek Carr in this one. That's tough to overcome. They won't be able to against a good Commanders team as Jayden Daniels is healthier after the bye. Commanders take it," Prisco writes.
The Commanders are hoping that they will be able to prevail in the matchup, especially with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels returning to the state where he established himself at LSU.
A win would do a lot of good for the Commanders, and their situation on paper this week has them lined up for a very successful Week 15. They just need to go out and execute.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders a Fit for Waived Dolphins Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
• Commanders' OC Kliff Kingsbury On Newly Signed WR K.J. Osborn: 'A Guy We Can Use'
• Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Bill Belichick As College Coach