Why Commanders Can Go From Worst to First in NFC East
The Washington Commanders hope to do the improbable and go from last place to first this season in the NFC East.
The Commanders won just four games last season, but Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski believes that they can find themselves on top of the NFC East this season.
"A potential Houston Texans-like rise could occur from the Commanders," Sobleski writes. "Much like the Texans, a talented young quarterback has the potential to lead the way. Jayden Daniels should be dynamic from Day 1, even if he struggles to pick up some things because of his athleticism. Also, Quinn's track record of building defenses should drastically improve upon last year's 32nd-ranked unit. In a shaky NFC East, a Commanders emergence wouldn't be a surprise."
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels
In 19 of the last 21 seasons, at least one team has gone from last place to first, so the chances of that happening again this season are high. The Texans did it last year, and they had the exact same setup as the Commanders: new coach and a rookie quarterback.
The Commanders are already light-years different than what they were a year ago, so last season shouldn't come into account when analyzing them this season except for the fact that they have nowhere to go but up.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Veterans Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler Set to Lead Offense
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders WR Expected to 'Thrive' With Jayden Daniels
• Dan Quinn Claims Washington Commanders Are Ahead of Schedule in Rebuild
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Reveals Mindset Ahead of Debut vs. Bucs
• Washington Commanders Week 1 Rankings Boosted by New QB Jayden Daniels