How much will Commanders WR Terry McLaurin make on next contract?
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin could receive a new contract within the next few weeks.
McLaurin is seeking a new deal with only one year remaining on his contract. He hopes to enter the season with more financial security in case he gets injured.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport predicts McLaurin will sign a four-year deal worth $124 million with $83.5 million in guarantees.
McLaurin could get major money
"The Washington Commanders appear to be “all-in” on trying to back up last year’s NFC title game run. The team swung a pair of big-time trades in the offseason for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel," Davenport wrote.
"However, as of yet the Commanders have yet to re-up wide receiver Terry McLaurin—despite five straight 1,000-yard seasons and a career-high 13 scores a year ago.
"Bleacher Report’s own James Palmer reported recently that McLaurin isn’t looking to become the next $40 million receiver. But there’s still a pretty sizable gap between player and team in negotiations."
McLaurin isn't holding out because he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position. He simply wants the security of being under contract for 2026 and beyond in case he gets injured.
He would love to get a raise from what he's currently making, but he isn't and shouldn't be expecting a major deal.
Davenport's proposed contract is a fair deal and if both sides can come to terms around that, it could lead to McLaurin finishing out his career in D.C.
