Former Steelers star goes after Commanders’ Robert Griffin III
The comments continue to roll in about former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III and his viral post featuring WNBA star Angel Reese.
Let’s rewind for a second. Earlier this week, a disturbing image started circulating on social media showing Reese depicted as a monkey on the cover of the WNBA edition of 2K26.
Now, the former Commanders quarterback weighing in on the situation wasn’t the problem. It was what he decided to say. Instead of condemning that blatant racism, he used the moment to double down on his claim that Reese doesn’t like Caitlin Clark — even going so far as to say people close to Reese had confirmed it.
That didn’t sit well, not just with Reese’s mother but with many athletes and fans. One person who couldn’t keep quiet was another former Commanders player, who pointed out how RGIII seemed to have an odd fixation on Angel Reese.
For Ryan Clark, this was a moment for Griffin to stand up and defend Reese. Instead, he chose to make it about himself. “It should be easy to defend her against such deplorable hate and racism and bigotry and evil. But he couldn’t do that. He had to make himself both the victim and the hero of this story,” Clark said.
Clark didn’t stop there. “He had to mention that Angel Reese did something to him instead of acknowledging what he initially did to her. He had to be the champion again for Caitlin Clark, I guess, against the young angry Black woman by lying on her and her inner circle.”
Clark went on to add that RGIII is very much a part of the problem. “This should have been a situation where he comes up as human and says, we have to stop this. Because by his own admission, he says, if you don’t support people that don’t look like you, then you’re a part of the problem. Let me be clear: If you never support people that look like you, you are also a part of the problem.”
Apart from Clark another person who weighed in was Pat McAfee’s co-host, Darius Butler, who simply tweeted: “Stop the goofy sh*t @RGIII.”
RGIII had a clear chance to stand up for Reese. For many, he could have stopped right there. At that moment, many people felt that Reese deserved collective protection and support — not to be dragged into yet another attack.
