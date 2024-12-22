Commanders' Zach Ertz Status Revealed vs. Eagles
The Washington Commanders are playing their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 16 matchup, where Zach Ertz will get a chance to play his former team.
Ertz, 34, was dealing with a concussion and shoulder injury this week, limiting him in practice. But he has healed in time to make an appearance for the Commanders against the Eagles.
Ertz was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft and spent nine seasons with the organization. He was part of their 2017 Super Bowl-winning team that defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots with Nick Foles at quarterback.
Ertz being active today helps the Commanders offense tremendously, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels a reliable target up the middle.
Now, Ertz is trying to enjoy some playoff success with the Commanders, who can qualify for the postseason with a win and some help from other teams in the NFC playoff race.
Here's a look at who is inactive for the Eagles and Commanders this week:
Kickoff for the game is set for 1 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium.
