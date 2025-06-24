What the Raiders’ rise could reveal about the Commanders
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for another run into the postseason, and with training camp right around the corner, the time to start building on last year's success is nearly here.
While teams like the Commanders are looking to stack good seasons, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to be this year's four-win team that makes a surprising run to the postseason.
Similar to Washington in 2024, the Raiders this season have a new head coach, new quarterback, and, according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks, thanks to a great offseason, they have a new vibe about them.
"The Raiders’ return to respectability is underway under head coach Pete Carroll. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion has installed a title-caliber blueprint that should make the Silver and Black competitive in his first season on the job," says Brooks. "By reuniting Carroll with former Seahawks QB Geno Smith to help usher in a new culture, Las Vegas has jump-started the process with an underrated veteran who has a Pro Bowl pedigree."
That word, 'culture,' is a big one, and one the Commanders understand all too well. If ever there was evidence that culture impacts how well a team can do, the 2024 burgundy and gold provided it in droves.
But a new coach and quarterback alone can't do it. There needs to be a solid mixture of veteran talent and youthful energy on board as well. At least part of that energy, Carroll hopes, will come from last year's NFL Draft before he took the job, and this latest one where the team secured the top back coming out of college in 2025.
"As rookie first-rounder Ashton Jeanty and budding superstar Brock Bowers settle into their roles as the designated playmakers in Chip Kelly’s offense, the Raiders can overwhelm opponents with an approach that repeatedly puts the ball in the hands of their best players in prime positions," Brooks continued.
"On defense, the return of coordinator Patrick Graham and top defenders Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins (if healthy) could help the Raiders challenge opponents with a fast-paced see ball, get ball scheme. Given Carroll’s history of producing quick turnarounds as a team leader, the squad’s mix of teachers and talent could lead to impressive results in his first season."
The Raiders are a sneaky team. With only four wins in 2024 there aren't many who are going to be taking them seriously. Given the amount of misdirected talent the team already had before Carroll's arrival, coupled with the new faces he's bringing with him, this Week 3 Commanders opponent will be no slouch.
In fact, two of the first three opponents for Washington, the New York Giants included in Week 1, will be those coming off losing seasons with much to prove and at a substantial upgrade at quarterback.
If Las Vegas is truly a dark-horse playoff contender like Brooks says it is, a win over the Commanders in Week 3 will only cement that status, even if it is early in the year. Meanwhile, Washington, being a measuring stick team after just one year under head coach Dan Quinn, isn't something many of us saw coming this time last season.
At the same time, holding off the rise of a team like this one is exactly what a team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance should be able to do.
