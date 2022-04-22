Skip to main content

DeAngelo Hall Out, New Washington Legend In For Commanders Radio Booth

A new, yet familiar, name joining Washington Commanders radio coverage in 2022 while another walks away.

For two seasons fans who tuned into Washington Commanders coverage on gamedays at 106.7 the Fan heard the voice of former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall along with Bram Weinstein and Julie Donaldson. 

DeAngelo Hall Team © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Since August of 2020, former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall (No. 23) has been a familiar voice on radio broadcasts for fans of the team.

DeAngelo Hall Julie Donaldson © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

DeAngelo Hall (left) and Julie Donaldson (right)

DeAngelo Hall

DeAngelo Hall.

Hall spent all or part of 10 seasons with Washington after joining the team in 2008. 

Prior to his homecoming, Hall spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders after being drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career with the Virginia Tech Hokies. 

As Hall steps away from the booth, a new voice will be heard over the air, coming from a familiar name to fans of Washington football. 

And that voice will belong to former NFL linebacker, London Fletcher. 

Fletcher spent seven seasons with Washington from 2007-13 and was also a member of the Buffalo Bills in the early 2000s and St. Louis Rams beginning in the late 90s. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Kalabrya-Gondrezick-Dwayne-Haskins
Play

911 Call Reveals More Info on Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Death

The former Washington quarterback was killed in a car accident earlier this month.

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders NFL Schedule Release Coming Next Month; Who Will Washington Play?

Time to start planning some fall trips soon!

By Washington Football Staff15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Washington Commanders Helmets
Play

Gloves Off: Washington Whistleblower Threatened With Criminal Investigation

After the team refuted Jason Friedman's testimony to congress, questions are now rising about the credibility of his statements

By David Harrison20 hours ago
20 hours ago

He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 1999 NFL season and became a member of Washington's Ring of Fame in 2019. 

London Fletcher

London Fletcher

London Fletcher, Washington Redskins

London Fletcher

London Fletcher, Bils

London Fletcher (No. 59), then a member of the Buffalo Bills

This isn't Fletcher's first media job, having previously worked as an NFL analyst with CBS Sports. 

While Hall's time on the radio with 106.7 was short, it's another development tied to the ongoing organizational troubles plaguing the Commanders to this day. 

Hall's hiring to the broadcast team followed the sudden retirement of Larry Michael who was named in the Washington Posts' scathing reveal of sexual harassment problems within the franchise. 

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala also reported on Thursday Fletcher's role could expand beyond gameday broadcasts as well. 

Kalabrya-Gondrezick-Dwayne-Haskins
News

911 Call Reveals More Info on Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Death

By Jeremy Brener14 hours ago
Washington Commanders
News

Commanders NFL Schedule Release Coming Next Month; Who Will Washington Play?

By Washington Football Staff15 hours ago
Washington Commanders Helmets
News

Gloves Off: Washington Whistleblower Threatened With Criminal Investigation

By David Harrison20 hours ago
USATSI_17614590
News

Commanders Draft Gem? Prospect Drawing Comparisons to Defensive Rookie Of The Year

By Bri Amaranthus22 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

How Does Deebo Samuel Trade Request Change Commanders' Talks With WR Terry McLaurin?

By Cole ThompsonApr 21, 2022
Logan Thomas
News

'Really Good Dude': Logan Thomas Shares Thoughts on Washington QB Carson Wentz

By David HarrisonApr 20, 2022
Terry McLaurin
News

Deebo Samuel Requests Trade; What Does It Mean For Terry McLaurin, Commanders?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 20, 2022
Doug Williams © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

'No Better Man': Commanders Honor Doug Williams via Diversity Coaching Fellowship

By Jeremy BrenerApr 20, 2022