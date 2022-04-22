DeAngelo Hall Out, New Washington Legend In For Commanders Radio Booth
For two seasons fans who tuned into Washington Commanders coverage on gamedays at 106.7 the Fan heard the voice of former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall along with Bram Weinstein and Julie Donaldson.
Since August of 2020, former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall (No. 23) has been a familiar voice on radio broadcasts for fans of the team.
DeAngelo Hall (left) and Julie Donaldson (right)
DeAngelo Hall.
Hall spent all or part of 10 seasons with Washington after joining the team in 2008.
Prior to his homecoming, Hall spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders after being drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
As Hall steps away from the booth, a new voice will be heard over the air, coming from a familiar name to fans of Washington football.
And that voice will belong to former NFL linebacker, London Fletcher.
Fletcher spent seven seasons with Washington from 2007-13 and was also a member of the Buffalo Bills in the early 2000s and St. Louis Rams beginning in the late 90s.
911 Call Reveals More Info on Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Death
The former Washington quarterback was killed in a car accident earlier this month.
Commanders NFL Schedule Release Coming Next Month; Who Will Washington Play?
Time to start planning some fall trips soon!
Gloves Off: Washington Whistleblower Threatened With Criminal Investigation
After the team refuted Jason Friedman's testimony to congress, questions are now rising about the credibility of his statements
He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 1999 NFL season and became a member of Washington's Ring of Fame in 2019.
London Fletcher
London Fletcher
London Fletcher (No. 59), then a member of the Buffalo Bills
This isn't Fletcher's first media job, having previously worked as an NFL analyst with CBS Sports.
While Hall's time on the radio with 106.7 was short, it's another development tied to the ongoing organizational troubles plaguing the Commanders to this day.
Hall's hiring to the broadcast team followed the sudden retirement of Larry Michael who was named in the Washington Posts' scathing reveal of sexual harassment problems within the franchise.
Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala also reported on Thursday Fletcher's role could expand beyond gameday broadcasts as well.