DeAngelo Hall Out, New Washington Legend In For Commanders Radio Booth

A new, yet familiar, name joining Washington Commanders radio coverage in 2022 while another walks away.

For two seasons fans who tuned into Washington Commanders coverage on gamedays at 106.7 the Fan heard the voice of former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall along with Bram Weinstein and Julie Donaldson.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Since August of 2020, former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall (No. 23) has been a familiar voice on radio broadcasts for fans of the team. © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports DeAngelo Hall (left) and Julie Donaldson (right) Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM DeAngelo Hall.

Hall spent all or part of 10 seasons with Washington after joining the team in 2008.

Prior to his homecoming, Hall spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders after being drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft after a standout collegiate career with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

As Hall steps away from the booth, a new voice will be heard over the air, coming from a familiar name to fans of Washington football.

And that voice will belong to former NFL linebacker, London Fletcher.

Fletcher spent seven seasons with Washington from 2007-13 and was also a member of the Buffalo Bills in the early 2000s and St. Louis Rams beginning in the late 90s.

He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in the 1999 NFL season and became a member of Washington's Ring of Fame in 2019.

London Fletcher Photo by Larry French/Getty Images London Fletcher Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images London Fletcher (No. 59), then a member of the Buffalo Bills

This isn't Fletcher's first media job, having previously worked as an NFL analyst with CBS Sports.

While Hall's time on the radio with 106.7 was short, it's another development tied to the ongoing organizational troubles plaguing the Commanders to this day.

Hall's hiring to the broadcast team followed the sudden retirement of Larry Michael who was named in the Washington Posts' scathing reveal of sexual harassment problems within the franchise.

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala also reported on Thursday Fletcher's role could expand beyond gameday broadcasts as well.