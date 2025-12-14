Commanders lose wide receiver to injury vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders' offense is taking another hit against the New York Giants.

Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown is exiting the game with a rib injury and will not return, according to the team.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown walks off the field during the first quarter against the New York Giants | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brown leaves game with rib injury

It's a disappointing moment for Brown, who has been out for most of the season with injuries. He has only played in four games this season (including this one) and has just four catches for 55 yards in those games. Brown was named an additional captain this week by head coach Dan Quinn.

"Hit on some of the captains as we get rolling. So on offense it'll be [WR] Noah Brown and just tough, competitive. He came up not too far from the Meadowlands and man, it's good to have him back on the field and what he brings for us," Quinn said.

The Commanders will now rely on Terry McLaurin, Diva Samuel, and rookie Jaylin Lane among others to get them through the game. Lane scored a touchdown on a punt return earlier in the game, so he could be the key contributor in the mix.

“He’s had some flashes. I think as a rookie you see some of the ups and downs, but very consistent worker. It is just getting [WR] Noah [Brown] back you know, with [WR] Trey [Burks] emerging some that's just limited to some of his reps," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said earlier this week.

Losing Brown as a weapon on offense is bad news for the Commanders, but this team has dealt with injuries all season long, and it's nothing new that they haven't seen before.

The Commanders hold a 22-14 lead in the middle of the third quarter. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app.

