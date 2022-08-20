Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Updates

The Washington Commanders travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs as both teams continue their NFL preseason schedules on Saturday.

The new-look Commanders are hoping new quarterback Carson Wentz and a revamped defense can improve from last season's 7-10 mark. This is not last season's Commanders, as Wentz was brought in - along with some other additions - to conceivably make the team a contender in the NFC East.

The Chiefs are also a different team from last year's squad as star wideout Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason, and Kansas City went with hyphenated receivers in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Saturday will also serve as a dress rehearsal of the full product Washington will field in the regular season. Coach Ron Rivera has a plan for his starting unit.

"We are gonna most certainly play 'em. How far they go, it’s still up to debate. There are some guys that will be on pitch counts that once they hit that number, they'll be done," Rivera said.

The Chiefs' plan is for their starters to play close to a full half of football.

In his Commanders preseason debut, Wentz completed 10 of 13 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Washington's 23-21 loss to the Carolina Panthers at FedEx Field Saturday.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (0-1) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (0-1)

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri (76,416)

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 4 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WRC-TV, Channel 4

RADIO: WMAL 105.9

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Washington Commanders +5

MONEYLINE: Commanders +175, Chiefs -213

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Commander Country.