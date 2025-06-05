Commanders make massive trade in latest proposal
The Washington Commanders have proven they're ready to push all the chips into the middle of the table for the 2025 season and beyond under rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Earlier this offseason, the Commanders traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to add more talent around Daniels.
Leading up to training camp, does it make sense for Washington to make another move through the trade market, this time on the other side of the ball?
As it stands, the pass-rush is a point of concern for the Commanders after Dante Fowler Jr. signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Dorance Armstrong Jr. is Washington's most productive returning defensive end, posting five sacks last season.
Considering the difficult upcoming schedule, Washington could use a proven option off the edge to headline a room that includes Armstrong Jr., Clelin Ferrell, and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
There's at least one All-Pro who might be attainable in the final months before the regular season kicks off.
Cincinnati Bengals star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson has been embroiled in a contract dispute for much of the offseason as he seeks a long-term deal. The Bengals granted Hendrickson permission to seek a trade back in March and he's made it clear he wants to move on from the franchise.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Ben Baby took a look at four hypothetical trades for Hendrickson. The Commanders were included with a projected package of Jer'Zhan Newton, a 2026 third-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for the four-time Pro Bowler.
"Washington is in win-now mode, but Dorance Armstrong is its best edge rusher," Baby wrote. "Adding Hendrickson, who recorded the second-best pass rush win rate at edge last season (24%), would be a huge boost."
"Losing Newton would make an old defense older, but the Commanders have strong veteran options on the interior defensive line in Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw and Deatrich Wise Jr. (who can move inside if needed)," Baby continued."
"By including Newton in the deal, the Commanders can put together a feasible package without a second-round pick -- they lost their 2026 second-round selection as part of the trade for offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil," Baby added. "Newton would be appealing to the Bengals as immediate help.
By including a young prospect in the deal like Newton, Washington might be able to avoid parting with more draft compensation after shedding picks in previous trades.
Hendrickson would be worth the squeeze as he led the league in sacks last season and has posted 17.5 sacks in back-to-back years. He's one of the top defenders in the NFL and has shown plenty of consistency after recording double-digit sacks in four of the last five seasons.
If it comes to fruition, this projection is another sign that the Commanders are doing everything in their power to be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl.
