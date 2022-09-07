Commanders Injury Update: Kamren Curl Not at Practice, What's His Status?

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the media walked out to practice on Wednesday the Washington Commanders were beginning their stretches in preparation for the activities to come.

Afterward, the Commanders broke down into position groups like they always do, and just about every eye and Twitter thumb turned its focus to the defensive backs in search for No. 31, Kamren Curl.

The problem was, we couldn't see him. And we didn't see him on the side field with players rehabilitating from injuries either.

While Washington coach Ron Rivera has been resisting discussing the health of his players up until Wednesday, he knew this was the day he'd have to say something.

Like it or not.

Officially, Curl was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Week 1 in doubt as the team has just two more sessions before their first regular season contest.

However, Rivera was non-commital when discussing his safeties status for the week, leaning on the medical evaluations as he has consistently in his past.

"We'll find out (later)," Rivera said about Curl. "He had a doctor's appointment (and) that's why he wasn't there (Wednesday)."

If Curl can't play this weekend, expect second-year safety Darrick Forrest to start in his place.

With Curl expected to play the buffalo nickel position as well this year, Forest may come down for that role when called upon, opening the door for rookie safety Percy Butler to get even more meaningful snaps than perhaps expected this early in the season.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming to FedEx Field for Week 1 of the new NFL season looking to get an early start on improving their 27th-ranked offense from last season.

Facing a Commanders defense (22nd in total yards per game in 2021) without Curl would only help them do so, even if the team feels confident in the abilities of Forest and Butler in his place.

